Sensex Today LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start; US markets fall, oil prices steady

June 22, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

The Nifty opened on a positive note and witnessed a rangebound day of trade today. It closed on a positive note, up ~40 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty held on to the lower end of the rising channel and is slowly inching higher towards the all-time high. The daily and hourly momentum indicators is providing divergent signals which is leading to the range-bound price action.

Prices are trading around the resistance zone of 18780 – 18800 where multiple swing highs are placed. Once this zone is surpassed, we can expect further upside in the index. Crucial support levels to keep handy are 18660 – 18610 and 18880 – 18900 is the crucial resistance level.

As far as Bank Nifty is concerned, the index witnessed rangebound price action and closed with gains of ~90 points. It witnessed resistance from the zone of 43900 – 44000 where resistance in the form of the 20-day moving average (43974) is placed. Overall, the trend is still sideways, and the range of consolidation is likely to be 44500 – 43400.