Sensex Today LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start; US markets fall, oil prices steady
Sensex Today | Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets are trading mixed, while US markets ended on a negative note. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,864 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:55 IST.
07:57 AM IST
18880 – 18900 crucial resistance level for the Nifty: Jatin Gedia
07:49 AM IST
Oil steady after surprise dip in US crude stocks offsets demand fears
07:42 AM IST
Wall Street extends sell-off as Jerome Powell hints at further rate hikes
07:31 AM IST
SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the India indices
Sensex Live Updates | Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
The Nifty opened on a positive note and witnessed a rangebound day of trade today. It closed on a positive note, up ~40 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty held on to the lower end of the rising channel and is slowly inching higher towards the all-time high. The daily and hourly momentum indicators is providing divergent signals which is leading to the range-bound price action.
Prices are trading around the resistance zone of 18780 – 18800 where multiple swing highs are placed. Once this zone is surpassed, we can expect further upside in the index. Crucial support levels to keep handy are 18660 – 18610 and 18880 – 18900 is the crucial resistance level.
As far as Bank Nifty is concerned, the index witnessed rangebound price action and closed with gains of ~90 points. It witnessed resistance from the zone of 43900 – 44000 where resistance in the form of the 20-day moving average (43974) is placed. Overall, the trend is still sideways, and the range of consolidation is likely to be 44500 – 43400.
June 22, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST
Share Market Live Updates | Oil steady after surprise dip in US crude stocks offsets demand fears
Oil prices held on to most of the previous day's gains in early trade on Thursday as markets weighed an unexpected draw in U.S. crude oil stocks against the prospect of weaker demand after the Federal Reserve chairman hinted at further interest rate hikes.
Brent futures slipped 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $77.04 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 5 cents, or 0.1%, at $72.48 at 0015 GMT.
June 22, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST
Sensex Today | Wall Street extends sell-off as Jerome Powell hints at further rate hikes
U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's congressional testimony reinforced the central bank's objective to rein in inflation as he hinted at the likelihood of further interest rate hikes.
All three major U.S. stock indexes notched their third straight daily declines, with megacap tech- and tech-related shares weighing most.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 102.35 points, or 0.3%, to 33,951.52, the S&P 500 lost 23.02 points, or 0.52%, to 4,365.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 165.10 points, or 1.21%, to 13,502.20.
June 22, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST
Sensex Live Updates | SGX Nifty indicates a flat start:
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 41 points or 0.22 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,868 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
The Indian equity benchmarks ended at record closing levels in volatile session on June 21 supported by power, oil & gas and information technology stocks.
At close, the Sensex was up 195.45 points or 0.31 percent at 63,523.15, and the Nifty was up 40.10 points or 0.21 percent at 18,856.80.
On the back of weak global cues, the market started on a flat note but soon Sensex touched a fresh record level of 63,588.31 while Nifty remained a tad below its all-time high level of 18,887.60.
Power Grid Corporation, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports and HDFC were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers were JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, M&M, Divis Laboratories and ITC.
Among sectors, the metal index was down nearly 1 percent, the FMCG index fell by 0.4 percent and the realty index was down 0.3 percent, while the power index was up 1 percent and the oil & gas index rose 0.5 percent.
The BSE midcap index rose 0.7 percent and smallcap index gained 0.2 percent.
June 22, 2023 / 07:09 AM IST
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.