'Market showing signs of topping out; Nifty will rest before climbing new highs'

Markets will take a breather after this massive run up. Since the upswing was very swift, for now, markets have topped out. They will witness some consolidation and then see a reversal, Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

A fresh record high immediately seems unlikely, however, post significant correction markets will move up higher again. It will be a rest phase before climbing newer highs. Hence, currently, a top out look to be the near-term outlook.

A. No, it is too early to take that call whether auto stocks have bottomed out since heavy discounting and inventory push had led to bargain buying by consumers.

But, this trend may not necessarily continue for the next few months given that the Government has done little to incentivise consumers/individuals, although they have very well incentivised corporates in the form of tax cuts.

Therefore, nothing concrete should happen till the Budget next year except if the scrappage policy is implemented which can be a huge savior. Investors should avoid these stocks for now.

A. In India, domestic corporate numbers will dominate the bourses but internationally Trump’s impeachment will be a key event to watch out for.

Additionally, the geopolitical situation in the Middle East and escalation in the China-US trade talks can turn the sentiment around in India as well as in global markets.

A. Private sector banks, pharma, FMCG are likely to correct in the November series as they have bounced back from their lows and are more susceptible to corrections than the general market.

On the other hand, outperformers can be cyclical such as metals and cement stocks which can give a positive surprise in the next series.