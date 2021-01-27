Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower with Nifty below 14,200; L&T, HUL in focus

January 27, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

India's GDP to contract 8% in FY21: FICCI Survey

India's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to contract by 8 per cent in 2020-21, according to the latest round of FICCI's Economic Outlook Survey.

The annual median growth forecast by the industry body is based on responses from leading economists representing industry, banking and financial services sector. The survey was conducted in January.

The median growth forecast for agriculture and allied activities has been pegged at 3.5 per cent for 2020-21. Read More