January 27, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower with Nifty below 14,200; L&T, HUL in focus

Metal index shed 2 percent, while auto and pharma stocks are under pressure. Hindalco, Tata Motors, IOC, Eicher Motors and JSW Steel were among major loser on the Nifty.

  • January 27, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

    Fitch assigns Adani Ports' proposed USD Notes BBB-(EXP):

    Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited's (APSEZ, BBB-/Negative) proposed senior unsecured notes of up to USD500 million an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)' with a Negative Outlook. The proposed bond is ranked pari passu with the company's existing US dollar bonds. The proceeds will be used primarily for refinancing the early redemption of APSEZ's US dollar bond due 2022.

  • January 27, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST

    ICICI direct:

    USDINR pair is consolidating near its sizeable Put OI base of 73. Looking at the declining volatility, we feel the rupee is likely to trade in range and any visible bounce towards 73.15 should be used to create short position.
     
    The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 72.94 in the last session. The open interest fell 8.9% in the current series while February series saw an increase of over 46% in open interest.

  • January 27, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    India's GDP to contract 8% in FY21: FICCI Survey

    India's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to contract by 8 per cent in 2020-21, according to the latest round of FICCI's Economic Outlook Survey.

    The annual median growth forecast by the industry body is based on responses from leading economists representing industry, banking and financial services sector. The survey was conducted in January.

    The median growth forecast for agriculture and allied activities has been pegged at 3.5 per cent for 2020-21. Read More

  • January 27, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

    Scrappage policy approved, to come into effect from April 2022

    Government vehicles older than 15 years will also be scrapped as per the vehicle scrappage policy approved on January 25, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' (MoRTH) has confirmed.

    The policy will come into effect from April 1, 2022, reported CNBC TV18. From the aforementioned date, vehicles used by the government departments would be put off service if they are older than 15 years.

    Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had, in September last year, said the scrappage policy was one of the top priorities. The move is expected to reduce air pollution while simultaneously spurring demand in the automobile sector.

  • January 27, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE in early trade:

  • January 27, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on January 27 with Nifty below 14,200 amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was down 280.96 points or 0.58% at 48,066.63, and the Nifty down 81 points or 0.57% at 14,157.90. About 526 shares have advanced, 586 shares declined, and 88 shares are unchanged.

  • January 27, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    ICICI direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open with a flat to positive bias tracking mixed global cues despite worries regarding surging Coronavirus cases, delay in vaccine shipments and rising US-China trade tensions. US markets ended lower amid uncertainty over additional stimulus and quarterly earnings of companies.

  • January 27, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 88.19 points or 0.18% at 48,435.78, and the Nifty was up 198.60 points or 1.39% at 14,437.50.

