Market Live: Indices rebound on US-China trade talk hopes, Sensex up 650 pts, Nifty above 11K

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 26, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
NCL Industries in JV with Chinese firm:
Dilip Buildcon approves to divest stake in 5 BOT projects:
BHEL gets orders from NTPC:
Adani Ports buyback to open on September 6:
DHFL shares jump 8%:
PVR gains 2.5%:
Fire incident at Nectar Lifesciences' Punjab unit:
Unichem Laboratories down 3%:
Market Recovers
L&T bags order from NTPC:
Market in red:
Cupid gains 6% on order wins:
Gold Update:
SGX Nifty Update:
Wall Street ends mixed:
Asian markets plunge:
Success mantra: 'Always cut your losses to live another day'
Highly successful stock pickers go through training on how to cut their losses short. This means selling a stock when it is down 7-8 percent of your purchase price
NCL Industries in JV with Chinese firm: Shares of NCL Industries rose 6 percent August 26 as company signed agreement with Chinese firm to establish a joint venture company with Qingdao Xinguangzheng Steel Structure Company China for manufacture of pre-engineered steel structure in India.
Finance Minister Sitharaman gives automobile sector a Diwali gift
The auto industry contributes about 7.5 percent to India's GDP - nearly half of the overall manufacturing sector's share of 17 percent of the GDP.
Dilip Buildcon approves to divest stake in 5 BOT projects:
Dilip Buildcon approved the proposal for divestment either partly or wholly the equity stake of the company in 5 BOT namely DBL Mangloor Highways, DBL Sangli Borgaon Highways, DBL Borgaon Watambare Highways, DBL Mangalweda Solapur highways and DBL Chandikhole Bhadrak Highways, wholly owned subsidiaries of company's to one or more potential investors.
BHEL gets orders from NTPC: Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has successfully secured two more orders for emission control equipment for thermal power plants. Valued at around Rs 2,500 crore, the orders have been placed on BHEL by NTPC.
Adani Ports buyback to open on September 6: Share price of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone gained 5.7 percent on August 26 as company's buyback to open on September 6 and will close on September 20.
DHFL shares jump 8%: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) jumped over 8 percent on BSE on August 26 amid reports that the company proposed a 35 percent haircut to all lenders.
D-Street Buzz: FM's booster dose propels PSU banks higher; escalating trade war hammers metal stocks
The top Nifty50 gainers include Indiabulls Housing Finance which is up close to 4 percent followed by HDFC, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv while the top losers are Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries and Hero MotoCorp.
Buzzing: Share price of PVR added 2.5 percent on August 26 after National Company Law Tribunal at New Delhi has approved the scheme of amalgamation of SPI Cinemas, the transferor company with PVR, the transferee company effective from the appointed date of August 17, 2018.