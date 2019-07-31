Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 11,100, Sensex gains; IndusInd Bank up 5%, metal stocks shine

Technical Outlook

"Nifty50 appears to be making attempts to pull back as it registered a bullish candle before signing off the session. Key positive take away from today's price action can be the fact that after a gap down opening at 11,034 levels the said index not only managed to fill that intraday gap but also registered a strong positive close. This kind of price behavior should instill some confidence among bulls and hence sustaining above 10,999 levels in next session some positive price action can be witnessed," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said as Nifty is still trading below its 200-day moving average, traders are advised to refrain from creating long positions until this index consolidates around these levels for couple of days and shows some signs of strength on momentum oscillators.

As trend is still favoring bears if this index trades below its psychological support of 11,000 level for atleast 30 mintues then it can come under further selling pressure which shall provide intraday trading opportunity on short side for modest gains of around 50-100 points, he added.