Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 11,100, Sensex gains; IndusInd Bank up 5%, metal stocks shine

Jul 31, 2019
Invesco Oppenheimer Fund to buy 11% stake in Zee Entertainment
Essel Group said Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund will buy an additional 11 percent stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises from the company's promoters for Rs 4,224 crore.
Oppenheimer held a 7.74 percent stake in Zee Entertainment as of June 30, 2019.
Technical View: Nifty snaps 2-day losing streak to form bullish candle; 10,999 crucial for upside
Mazhar Mohammad said as Nifty is still trading below its 200-day moving average, traders are advised to refrain from creating long positions until this index consolidates around these levels for couple of days.
Eicher Motors Q1 profit plunges 22%
Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors has reported a steep 21.6 percent year-on-year fall in June quarter consolidated profit at Rs 451.8 crore, dented by subdued volume performance and weak operating income.
Consolidated revenue during the quarter declined 6 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,381.9 crore as Royal Enfield volumes fell by 19 percent YoY due to weak demand and high ownership cost.
Evening Walk Down D-St: Short covering push markets higher; Nifty above 11,100
The S&P BSE Metal index rose 2.4 percent followed by the S&P BSE Auto index which was up 1.2 percent, and the S&P BSE Oil & Gas index rose 1.06 percent.
Zee promoter stake sale at advanced stage, identity of investor awaited: Report
Zee Entertainment Enterprises might soon finalise the binding agreement from a financial investor for a partial stake sale, The Economic Times reports.
Technical Outlook
"Nifty50 appears to be making attempts to pull back as it registered a bullish candle before signing off the session. Key positive take away from today's price action can be the fact that after a gap down opening at 11,034 levels the said index not only managed to fill that intraday gap but also registered a strong positive close. This kind of price behavior should instill some confidence among bulls and hence sustaining above 10,999 levels in next session some positive price action can be witnessed," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.
He said as Nifty is still trading below its 200-day moving average, traders are advised to refrain from creating long positions until this index consolidates around these levels for couple of days and shows some signs of strength on momentum oscillators.
As trend is still favoring bears if this index trades below its psychological support of 11,000 level for atleast 30 mintues then it can come under further selling pressure which shall provide intraday trading opportunity on short side for modest gains of around 50-100 points, he added.
Affle India IPO Oversubscribed 86 times
The initial public offer of mobile marketing firm Affle India has received overwhelming response from investors on July 31, the last day for subscription.
The Rs 459-crore public issue has received bids for 29.04 crore equity shares against IPO size of 33.78 lakh shares (excluding anchor investors' book) as per data available on exchanges.
The initial public offer has been oversubscribed 86 times.
Market Outlook
"Going forward, we expect that weak domestic sentiments may continue to have a negative bearing on the Indian markets. Further, muted corporate earnings and challenging outlook provided by the corporates is also weighing on the markets. On the global front, Fed meet which will conclude tonight may provide some direction to the markets as there are high expectations for a rate cut," Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research, Religare Broking told Moneycontrol.
He recommended investors should stick to stock specific approach taking cues from the earnings and traders should avoid highly leveraged positions.
Market close: Benchmark indices snapped 2 day's losing streak and ended higher on July 31 with Nifty finished above 11,100 level.
At close, the Sensex was up 83.88 points at 37,481.12, while Nifty was up 28.40 points at 11,113.80. About 1134 shares have advanced, 1333 shares declined, and 137 shares are unchanged.
Zee Entertainment, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Titan Company and Bharti Infratel were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, IOC, Hero Motocorp and Tata Steel.
All the sectoral indices ended in the green led by the metal, auto, pharma, IT, infra, FMCG and energy.