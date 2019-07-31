App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee promoter stake sale at advanced stage, identity of investor awaited: Report

The deal is likely to be sealed at 17 percent to 20 percent premium over the last six months’ average market value.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Zee Entertainment Enterprises might soon finalise the binding agreement from a financial investor for a partial stake sale, The Economic Times reports. Cash-rich business of the Essel group, Zee, had been mulling over two offers for the proposed stake sale.

The deal is likely to be sealed at 17 percent to 20 percent premium over the last six months’ average market value, reports the daily. A decision is expected on July 31 after approval from the board and lenders. A source told the paper that the offer has reached "a very advanced stage" of the overall stake sale.

Further announcement is awaited from Zee promotors on the identity of the financial investor that Zee seems to be closing. The other non-binding offer for a controlling stake had come from a consortium led by US cable-major Comcast, as per reports. The latter included an open offer for an additional 26 percent.

Close

"The offer from the consortium would have led to Chandra ceding control of Zee, whereas the binding agreement from the financial investor will allow him and Punit (Goenka, managing director and chief executive of Zee) to be in control. Naturally, they are favouring the offer from the financial investor," a source told ET.

related news

In the earnings conference call and to CNBC-TV18, CEO Punit Goenka clearly indicated that Zee Entertainment's stake sale will be announced by July-end.

Zee Entertainment had reported strong earnings growth for the period ended June 30 2019, and the management sounded confident of sealing a deal by the month-end.

Essel Chairman Subhash Chandra had announced plans to sell half the promoters’ stake last year after the group’s severe debt crisis. The promoters’ holding has also fallen to 35.7 percent as of June 30, compared to 41.6 percent in December 2018. At current market price, the promoters’ stake is worth Rs 13,103 crore (around $1.9 billion) as per the report.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 04:19 pm

tags #Comcast #Essel Group #promoter stake #Zee Entertainment

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.