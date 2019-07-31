Zee promoter stake sale at advanced stage, identity of investor awaited: Report

Zee Entertainment Enterprises might soon finalise the binding agreement from a financial investor for a partial stake sale, The Economic Times reports. Cash-rich business of the Essel group, Zee, had been mulling over two offers for the proposed stake sale.

The deal is likely to be sealed at 17 percent to 20 percent premium over the last six months’ average market value, reports the daily. A decision is expected on July 31 after approval from the board and lenders. A source told the paper that the offer has reached "a very advanced stage" of the overall stake sale.

Further announcement is awaited from Zee promotors on the identity of the financial investor that Zee seems to be closing. The other non-binding offer for a controlling stake had come from a consortium led by US cable-major Comcast, as per reports. The latter included an open offer for an additional 26 percent.

"The offer from the consortium would have led to Chandra ceding control of Zee, whereas the binding agreement from the financial investor will allow him and Punit (Goenka, managing director and chief executive of Zee) to be in control. Naturally, they are favouring the offer from the financial investor," a source told ET.

In the earnings conference call and to CNBC-TV18, CEO Punit Goenka clearly indicated that Zee Entertainment's stake sale will be announced by July-end.

Zee Entertainment had reported strong earnings growth for the period ended June 30 2019, and the management sounded confident of sealing a deal by the month-end.