Manpasand Beverages Q2 net dips 5.9% to Rs 8.42 crore

Fruit drinks manufacturer Manpasand Beverages reported 5.92 percent decline in net profit at Rs 8.42 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 8.95 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

However, its total revenue was up 34.51 percent Rs 177.91 crore, up 34.51 percent, as against Rs 132.26 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Manpasand Beverages total expenses stood at Rs 170.46 crore as against Rs 122.09 crore, up 39.61 percent.