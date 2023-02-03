English
    Mahindra Lifespace Developers top Nifty500 gainer on Q3 boost

    The developer reported a consolidated profit of Rs 34.1 crore against a loss of Rs 7.51 crore in the previous quarter. The profit was up 37.2 percent from the year-ago period

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 03, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST
     
     
    Mahindra Lifespace Developers shares rallied more than 8 percent, making the biggest gainer in the Nifty500 on February 3 after the company turned a profit in the December FY23 quarter.

    The stock closed at Rs 380 on the National Stock Exchange, the highest closing since December 7, 2022 and up 8.8 percent over the previous close.

    The real estate and infrastructure developer recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 34.1 crore in the December quarter against a loss of Rs 7.51 crore in the previous quarter. The profit grew 37.2 percent from the year-ago period.

    A healthy topline and narrowing of losses at operational level boosted profitability.