L&T Infotech, Kwality, Infosys, Greaves Cotton, HCL Tech top gainers among A group stocks

The market sentiment turned negative yet gain this Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty50 trading at 11,529, down 53 points while the Sensex is trading lower by 112 points at 38,199.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 370 stocks advancing, 1376 declining and 333 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 705 stocks advanced, 1972 declined and 133 remained unchanged.

From the A group list of stocks, Larsen & Toubro Infotech jumped 5.69 percent in the afternoon trade hitting a high of Rs 1920 per share. Kwality added 3.11 percent. Infosys is up 3.31 percent and Greaves Cotton added 3.07 percent. The later traded on new 52-week High value of Rs 165 per share and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.94 times.

The other top gainers include IPCA Laboratories which added 2.87 percent followed by Navin Fluorine International which is up 2.5 percent. Sadbhav Engineering gained 2.03 percent followed by Sonata Software and HCL Technologies.

On the other hand, from the Group B list of stocks, Sakuma Exports zoomed 20 percent and breached upper circuit of Rs 212.10 and had a spurt in volume by more than 14.30 times.

Hathway Cable is up 9.81 percent hitting a high of Rs 22 per share. The stock breached upper circuit of Rs 22 and saw a spurt in volume by more than 8.86 times. IND-Swift spiked 9.92 percent thereby breaching upper circuit of Rs 9.20.