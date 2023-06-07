English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    LIC increases stake in Tech Mahindra to 8.88%

    There is an increase of 2.015 percent in holding during the period from November 21, 2022 to June 6, 2023, LIC said.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    June 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
    Software

    Software

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its equity shareholding in IT services provider Tech Mahindra via open market transactions in the last more than a six-month period.

    "Corporation’s shareholding in Tech Mahindra has increased from 6.69 crore to 8.65 crore equity shares, raising its shareholding from 6.869 percent to 8.884 percent," LIC said in its filing to exchanges.

    There is an increase of 2.01 percent in holding during the period from November 21, 2022, to June 6, 2023, it added. The average buying price for these shares stood at Rs 1,050.77 per share.

    As of March 2023, LIC held 8.07 percent stake or 7.86 crore equity shares in Tech Mahindra.

    The IT company share price closed at Rs 1,095.65 on the BSE, up 0.9 percent, while in the current calendar year, the stock fell nearly 8 percent.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #Market Edge #Tech Mahindra
    first published: Jun 7, 2023 06:24 pm