Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lemon Tree Hotels gains 2% as company licenses property in Gwalior

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels gained 2.3 percent intraday Thursday as company signed license agreement for 104 room property at Gwalior.

The company has signed a license agreement for a 104 room property at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh under the company's brand Lemon Tree Hotel.

The hotel is expected to be operational by June, 2020.

Carnation Hotel, the hotel management arm of the company will be operating and marketing this hotel.

At 13:12 hrs Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. was quoting at Rs 71.35, up Rs 0.95, or 1.35 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 01:17 pm

