MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Latent View Analytics remains investor favourite, stock triples in two days

Healthy financials, growth potential in analytics and a strong client base could be attracting more buying interest in the stock.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST
Latent View Analytics

Latent View Analytics

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Latent View Analytics continued to see buying interest from investors for the second consecutive session on November 24 as the stock rallied as much as 19 percent to hit a record Rs 581.65 on the BSE.

Shares of the global data and analytics company have almost tripled in two straight sessions after gaining 148 percent on their debut on November 23. It was the third-biggest gainer on debut among IPOs that have listed so far.

Trading volumes were strong. More than 1 million shares changed hands on the BSE and over 20 million shares were traded on the National Stock Exchange.

Healthy financials, growth potential in analytics, and a strong client base could be attracting more buying interest in the stock.

Latent View works on business analytics, advanced predictive analytics, data engineering, and digital solutions. It worked with 30 Fortune 500 companies in the past three financial years.

Close

Related stories

“Much like the much sought-after e-commerce and fintech plays, data analytics and predictive analytics is the most sought-after sector among innovators in the next decade, and Latent View has exposure to global clients,” said Sonam Srivastava, founder of Wright Research.

Also read - Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-promoted Star Health sets IPO price band at Rs 870-900, to raise Rs 7,249 crore

She said much like Happiest Minds Technologies, Latent View has enormous potential with its strong existing client and revenue base and presence in the global analytics and predictions industry.

“I would recommend investors hold this for the long term if they get allotment on listing day,” she had said.

Happiest Minds Technologies shares delivered stellar returns to investors since its listing, rising 676 percent to Rs 1,288 over 14 months from its issue price of Rs 166. The stock rallied 124 percent on its debut on September 17, 2020.

Latent View Analytics offered shares at Rs 197 each during its Rs 600 crore public issue.

Click Here for all IPO-related news

The US accounted for 92.88 percent of the company’s revenue and 1.85 percent came from the UK in FY21.

The company reported a 25 percent growth in consolidated profit to Rs 91.46 crore in the year ended March 2021 from Rs 72.84 crore in the previous year. Revenue declined to Rs 305.88 crore from Rs 310.35 crore.

Consolidated profit declined to Rs 22.31 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 from Rs 22.8 crore a year earlier, while revenue grew 20.3 percent to Rs 87.83 crore.

The stock gained 16.8 percent to Rs 570.90 on the BSE at 12:53 hours IST.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Latent View Analytics
first published: Nov 24, 2021 01:59 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.