    KKR affiliate likely to have sold 10% stake in Max Healthcare through block deals

    Moneycontrol News
    New Delhi / March 31, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Private equity giant KKR’s affiliate Kayak Investment likely to have sold around 10 percent stake in Max Healthcare Institute through multiple block deals on the National Stock Exchange.

    On the NSE, more than 100 million shares of the company changed hands through multiple block deals as the market opened at 9:15am.

    According to media reports, Kayak Investment was likely to sell 969 million shares at Rs 340-361 per share through the block deals.

    Moneycontrol is yet to receive a confirmation about the deal from the company.

    At 9:22am, shares of Max Healthcare were down 4.2 percent to Rs 345.80 on the National Stock Exchange.

    Prior to the stake sale, KKR’s affiliate held 364 million shares or 37.5 percent in the healthcare company, as per the company’s latest shareholding data.

    KKR had sold 6.5 percent stake worth $300 million in the healthcare company in September 2021. At the time, several large domestic mutual funds, including HDFC MF, were buyers in the block deal.

    The private equity firm has been steadily taking profits after acquiring nearly 50 percent stake in the company in partnership with Mumbai-based Radiant Group in 2018.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Max Healthcare Institute Limited
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 09:48 am
