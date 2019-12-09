Jaiprakash Power shares locked in 5% lower circuit after 6 days of gains

The stock fell following the announcement that MKV Rama Rao has ceased to be the whole-time director of the company from December 9.
After six consecutive days of gains, Jaiprakash Power Ventures shares suffered losses on December 9 as they were locked in 5 percent lower circuit on BSE.
The stock opened at Rs 1.66 against the previous day's close at Rs 1.59 but failed to hold the gains, getting locked in 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 1.52.
The stock fell amid the announcement by the company that MKV Rama Rao had ceased to be the whole-time director of the company since December 9. The company did not disclose the name of Rao’s successor.
Rao was the director from December 9, 2016, to December 8, 2019.In the calendar year 2019, the stock is down about 26 percent against the 12 percent rise in the Sensex.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.