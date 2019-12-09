App
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jaiprakash Power shares locked in 5% lower circuit after 6 days of gains

The stock fell following the announcement that MKV Rama Rao has ceased to be the whole-time director of the company from December 9.

After six consecutive days of gains, Jaiprakash Power Ventures shares suffered losses on December 9 as they were locked in 5 percent lower circuit on BSE.

The stock opened at Rs 1.66 against the previous day's close at Rs 1.59 but failed to hold the gains, getting locked in 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 1.52.

The stock fell amid the announcement by the company that MKV Rama Rao had ceased to be the whole-time director of the company since December 9. The company did not disclose the name of Rao’s successor.

Close

Rao was the director from December 9, 2016, to December 8, 2019.

In the calendar year 2019, the stock is down about 26 percent against the 12 percent rise in the Sensex.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 12:00 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Jaiprakash Power #stocks

