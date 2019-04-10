App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infra Q4 preview: HDFC Securities expects robust revenue growth, margin to take a hit

The brokerage expects its coverage universe to post strong result despite NHAI awarding lesser number of contracts than expected

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities expects aggregate Q4 revenue of the infra companies it covers to grow 22.1 percent YoY. Further, the brokerage said it expects the EBIDTA and PAT to grow 19 percent and 8 percent YoY, respectively.

However, it projects the Q4 EBIDTA margin to decline 43 basis points to 17.1 percent.

The brokerage expects NCC, Sadbhav Engineering,  Ashoka BuildconAhluwalia Contracts, PSP Projects, HG Infra and Capacite Infra to post strong results

This is despite the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded far less than the expected number of contracts.

related news

NHAI awarded Rs 45,000 crore worth of new projects with Rs 30,000 crore in EPC segment and Rs 15,000 crore under Hybrid-Annuity Model (HAM). This is a sharp drop from FY19 project award guidance of Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

Delays in financial closure of earlier HAMs (financial sector aversion to lending to Infra), challenges in land acquisition, NBFC liquidity tightening, ILFS issue and changes in EPC Model concession agreement impacted awards.

Infra

However, the NHAI tender pipeline remains healthy at Rs 1 lakh crore with these projects expected to be awarded during July-March ’20E period, HDFC Securities.

Hence after elections, HDFC Securities expects order visibility to improve. The brokerage said the balance sheets of companies in its coverage universe are strong, net-working capital under control and financial closure (FC) challenges are largely behind.

"Our coverage universe has achieved FC for all projects (excluding new HAMs). Appointed date (AD) is awaited, which is expected by June-19E end. Developers/Bankers are insisting on at least 80 percent land before taking AD, this is also impacting projects start. They have maximum 8/12 HAMs pending AD whilst KNR Constructions, HG Infra, PNC Infra, IRB Infra have three projects’ AD pending. Sadbhav Engineering and Ashoka Buildcon have four ADs pending," the HDFC Securities said.

Book to bill comfortable at 3.5x FY19 revenue:

Despite weak NHAI ordering, State Highway awards (Purvanchal and Mumbai Nagpur) contributed ~Rs 41,000 crore to EPC projects ordering. This led to new order wins for Sadbhav, PNC, NCC and Dilip Buildcon (got 1 package each in Mumbai Nagpur), HDFC Securities said. PNC got 2 EPC packages in Purvanchal.

Infra finance

Top Picks:

PNC Infra, KNR Constructions, NCC, Capacite Infra, Ahluwalia Contracts

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 10, 2019 05:03 pm

tags #Brokerage Results Estimates

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

Deepika Padukone confesses to being forever hungry, hubby Ranveer Sing ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

Katrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels V ...

Priyanka Gandhi’s kids ‘rally’ around their mama Rahul in Amethi

IPL 2019: Preity Zinta flaunts her Pashto skills with Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at the producers, Shah Ruk ...

IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh’s daughter already knew the outcome of KKR ...

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason why the Shashtris want Vivek Agnih ...

Congress Banks on Transfer of its Partner JDS' Votes to Win South Beng ...

Has Game of Thrones Creator David Benioff Hinted Happy Ending?

Singapore Open: Controversy Mars Lin Dan vs Viktor Axelsen as the Chin ...

Rafale Fighter Jet: What Makes The Dassault-Made MMRCA So Important Fo ...

This is Why Farhan Akhtar Was Absent From Acting Scene for Two Years

Rahul Gandhi's Statement on Rafale Ruling Contempt of Court, Says Nirm ...

'One Can Contest Elections From Jail, Why Not Vote?' Three UP Law Stud ...

Alien Life Could Be Evolving on Nearby Planets This Very Minute: New S ...

BJP Banking on Nationalism to Trump Other Factors for Victory in Hindi ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF lowers India’s growth projection to 7.3% in FY20

Narendra Modi rides nationalist fervour to keep edge in election that ...

Behind the scenes, poll officials in Sikkim prepare to set up voting b ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 354 points lower, Nifty below 11,600; Bharti ...

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

What windscreen wipers teach you about investing behaviour…

Motilal Oswal expects Nifty earnings growth of 7.5% in FY19

Cold war among Congress leaders in Punjab turns Lok Sabha constituenci ...

Mike Pompeo refuses to back two-state solution after Israel pledges to ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In dry Ramda village of UP's Kairana, ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Jet Airways crisis: European cargo agent seizes debt-laden airline's p ...

Champions League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's resurgent Manchester United f ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Samsung Galaxy A-series launch LIVE: Galaxy A90, Galaxy A40 expected a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.