App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys hit by slew of downgrades post Q4 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Morgan Stanley, CLSA, and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock and slashed its 12-month target price to Rs 650 which roughly translates into a downside of about 13 percent from Friday’s closing price of Rs 743.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infosys, which reported a 10.51 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit at Rs 4,078 crore for March quarter beating analyst expectations, was hit by a slew of downgrades post-March quarter results.

The Bengaluru-based technology major reported 2.4 percent QoQ growth in revenue but margin at 21.4 percent was below expectations of 22.2 percent.

Also, the IT major lowered its revenue guidance to 7.5-9.5 percent in constant currency terms. The company had set the revenue guidance at 8.5-9 percent in FY19 as opposed to 6-8 percent in FY18.

Reacting to the results, Morgan Stanley, CLSA and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock and slashed its 12-month target price to Rs 650 which roughly translates into a downside of about 13 percent from Friday’s closing price of Rs 743.

related news

Here’s what global brokerage firms recommended for Infosys post Q4 results:

Morgan Stanley: Equal-Weight| Target cut to Rs 700 from Rs 775

Morgan Stanley downgraded Infosys to Equal-Weight from Overweight earlier post March quarter results and also slashed its 12-month target price to Rs 700 from Rs 775 earlier.

Infosys reported a soft Q4 relative to our expectations. The P/E discount to TCS has narrowed but could reverse now, said the note. It also slashed EPS estimates by 2.5/3.9 percent for FY20/21.

EBIT margin of 21.4 percent in Q4 led to a downward revision in margin guidance. Morgan Stanley is of the view that weak margin in Q4 was largely due to low utilisation rates.

Credit Suisse: Underperform| Target cut to Rs 650 from Rs 770 earlier

Credit Suisse downgraded Infosys to Underperform from Neutral earlier post March quarter results and slashed its 12-month target price to Rs 650 from Rs 770 earlier.

It slashed valuation multiple from 18x to 16x on margin disappointment. Growth is picking up for Infosys, but likely to fall short of heightened expectations, said the note.

Another leg down on margin, and there is no comfort on what the floor could be. Arbitrage trade vs TCS could reverse. Credit Suisse slashed FY20/FY21 estimates by 5/6 percent.

Nomura: Reduce; Target: Rs 680

Nomura downgraded Infosys to Reduce post March quarter results with a target price of Rs 680. The downgrade was on the back of weaker growth outlook and likely slower EPS CAGR underpin cautious stance.

The global investment bank slashed FY20-21 EBIT margin by 30-90 bps, leading to 1-4 percent lower EPS estimates. The pending open-market buyback could provide some support.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 10:27 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Infosys #Stocks Views

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now officially 'single' after three y ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode lights up Twitter and fan reactions ...

Kalank: Aira Gaira item song featuring Kriti Sanon gets Karan Johar a ...

Game of Thrones 8: Priyanka Chopra and her pooch Diana have a message ...

Happy Birthday Emma Watson: Times when the Harry Potter actor defined ...

Ayushmann Khurrana hasn't penned a song for Tahira Kashyap, yet!

Saif Ali Khan: It's my right to not pose for the camera with Taimur

Alia Bhatt wants to get to Hollywood and quickly that too!

22-year-old Woman Raped by Two Men in Front of Mother in UP

Malaika Arora Denies Marriage Rumours with Arjun Kapoor, Says ‘No Tr ...

Karnataka PUC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: KSEEB Board to Declare 2nd PUC ...

Game of Alarms: Indians Forgot Monday Blues to Watch the First Episode ...

General Elections 2019: Voters to Get Free Service and Wash by Hero Mo ...

Check Out Priyanka Chopra’s Adorable Wish for Sophie Turner Ahead of ...

Avengers Star Robert Downey Jr Bows to Indian Fans, Says He Will Visit ...

IPL 2019 | Iyer’s Captaincy Improving With Every Game: Munro

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma Performs at US-Mexico Border Crossing For the Sake of ...

Will not allow Abdullahs, Muftis to divide India, says PM Modi

Will do anything to defeat Modi, Shah: Kejriwal on alliance with Congr ...

China-US trade talks nearing final round, says US Treasury Secretary S ...

BJP lines up Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath for campaign in ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains, Nifty above 11,650; TCS gains, In ...

Stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Th ...

Metropolis Healthcare lists at 9% premium over issue price

Gold prices slip to 1-week low as global slowdown fears ease

Azam Khan denies saying 'Jaya Prada wears khaki underpants', vows to w ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 summary: Jon-Arya reunite, Jamie re ...

Govt says Le Monde report linking Rafale deal with Reliance tax relief ...

Jet Airways crisis: Crucial day for airline as lenders meet today; fin ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods completes epic comeback from career-threaten ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.