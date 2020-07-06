Infinity Holdings acquires stake in Camlin Fine Sciences, Alpha Leon offloads shares in Syncom Health

Infinity Holdings has acquired half a percent equity stake in Camlin Fine Sciences via open market transactions on July 6.

It bought 6,63,586 equity shares in Camlin Fine at Rs 56 per share, bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Alpha Leon Enterprises sold 2,50,013 shares in Syncom Healthcare at Rs 3.33 per share.

Vishwakarma Trading House bought 93,000 shares in United Polyfab Gujarat at Rs 8.05 per share.