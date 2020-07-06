App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infinity Holdings acquires stake in Camlin Fine Sciences, Alpha Leon offloads shares in Syncom Health

Alpha Leon Enterprises sold 2,50,013 shares in Syncom Healthcare at Rs 3.33 per share

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infinity Holdings has acquired half a percent equity stake in Camlin Fine Sciences via open market transactions on July 6.

It bought 6,63,586 equity shares in Camlin Fine at Rs 56 per share, bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Alpha Leon Enterprises sold 2,50,013 shares in Syncom Healthcare at Rs 3.33 per share.

Close

Vishwakarma Trading House bought 93,000 shares in United Polyfab Gujarat at Rs 8.05 per share.

Ankitkumar Muljibhai Solanki and Falan Trading sold 64,000 and 36,000 shares in Transwind Infrastructures, respectively, at Rs 10.7 per share.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:05 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Camlin Fine Sciences

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.