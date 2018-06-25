App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens marginally lower at 67.90 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower by 6 paise at 67.90 per dollar on Monday versus 67.84 Friday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower by 6 paise at 67.90 per dollar on Monday versus 67.84 Friday.

On the daily chart, USD-INR has been falling down from last two trading sessions after taking a resistance of upper Bollinger band formation; which indicate bearish sentiments for near term.

In addition, Price has shifted below 21 DEMA on daily chart, which confirms downward trend for near term.

Moreover, a momentum indicator RSI (14) and MACD has turned down with negative crossover on daily chart.

So based on the above analysis, we expect bearish movement in USD-INR towards 67.50 levels, said Choice Broking.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.