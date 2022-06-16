English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Hot Stocks | Here is why you should bet on Oil India, Polycab India for up to 10% return

    The Nifty is trading below its 21 and 50–day exponential moving average, indicating a continuation of the downtrend

    RohanPatil
    June 16, 2022 / 06:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The Nifty has been consolidating in a narrow range from the past two trading sessions after the negative breakdown on June 13.

    In the previous rally, the Nifty moved from 15,800 to 16,800 but still was not able to fail its lower high lower low formation which is formed on the daily chart. The index is already three percent down for this week and continuous FII selling is being witnessed in blue-chip stocks.

    The index is trading below its 21 and 50–day exponential moving average (EMA) placed at 16,250 and 16,523. The overall slope of the moving average has also moved lower and indicates a continuation of the downtrend.

    The momentum oscillator relative strength index (RSI -14) on the daily chart has broken its upward rising trend line, which was placed at 45 levels and is below 40 levels with a bearish crossover. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator faced a strong resistance near its centre point and moved lower.

    Normally after such a steep fall in the index, a pullback rally is expected. The immediate support for the Nifty is placed near 15,550 and below that 15,300 will act as major support. The immediate resistance is at 16,000 and 16,250.

    Close

    Related stories

    Here are two buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

    Oil India: Buy | LTP: Rs 271 | Stop-Loss: Rs 255 | Target: Rs 298 | Return: 10 percent

    In the previous week, that the prices gave a breakout of a trend line on the weekly chart which was placed at Rs 260 levels and post-breakout, the stock completed its throwback, which is close to its trend line support.

    The stock is trading above its 21 and 50–day EMA placed at Rs 259.8 and Rs 246 levels, respectively. Previously, when the price retraced its 21-DEMA it witnessed a strong reversal on the upside.

    Looking at the broader time frame, prices have given 28 weeks consolidation breakout and the counter is sustaining above its trend line support. In addition, the breakout was witnessed with above-average volumes.

    Image21562022

    Polycab India: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,218.6 | Stop-Loss: Rs 2,100 | Target: Rs 2,410 | Return: 8.6 percent

    Prices are taking steep support near the horizontal trendline, which is placed at Rs 2,200 on the daily time frame. On June 15, it formed a Bullish Harami candlestick pattern near its trendline support, which indicates the possibility of reversal.

    The RSI (14) is also showing the signs of reversal from oversold levels on the daily time frame. On a couple of occasions, prices have shown a strong rebound from Rs 2,200. If the stock sustains above Rs 2,400, it is likely to move further up.

    Image31562022

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    RohanPatil Rohan Patil is the Technical Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.
    Tags: #Hot Stocks #Nifty #Oil India #Polycab India #Sensex #Stocks Views #Technicals
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 06:36 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.