HCC share price jumps 6% after JV bags Delhi Metro order

Hindustan Construction Company share price gained 6.4 percent intraday on January 7 after its joint venture company received Delhi Metro order.

The stock rallied 30 percent in the last three months. It was quoting Rs 10.42, up Rs 0.30, or 2.96 percent on the BSE at 13:37 hours IST.

"A joint venture of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) and VCCL received a contract worth Rs 489 crore from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) under Phase IV of the Delhi Metro project," the company said in its BSE filing.

HCC's share in the JV is 75 percent (i.e. Rs 367 crore) and the work is expected to be completed in three years, it added.

The company said the contract was for design and construction of 2.03 km long twin tunnels on the Janakpuri West to R K Ashram corridor (extension of Line 8) of Phase IV. The contract also includes the construction of an underground station, namely Krishna Park Extension, it added.