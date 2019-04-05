Gold futures gain 0.02% on global cues

Gold prices rose 0.02 percent to Rs 31,774 per 10 gram in futures trade Friday on speculative buying triggered by a firm domestic trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June moved up by Rs 6, or 0.02 percent, to Rs 31,774 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 641 lots.

The far-month August contract too was trading higher by Rs 2, or 0.01 percent, at Rs 31,902 per 10 gram in 585 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants, largely in sync with a firm trend, supported the upside in gold prices at futures trade here.

Globally, however, gold fell 0.05 percent to USD 1,288.47 an ounce in Singapore.