Futures Trade | A likely head and shoulder breakdown trade in Reliance

Reliance is at the breakdown point of a Head and Shoulder pattern and if it stays below Rs 1,980 on a weekly basis, one can go short.

Moneycontrol Contributor
March 26, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST

Alok Jain

RIL 2603

Reliance is at the breakdown point of a Head and Shoulder pattern and if it stays below Rs 1,980 on a weekly basis, one can go short here with stops at Rs 2,120 for the target of Rs 1,830 in few weeks.

Moneycontrol Contributor
first published: Mar 26, 2021 08:37 am

