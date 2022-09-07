English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Former NSE chief Ravi Narain to be produced before PMLA court today

    According to reports, Narain was placed under arrest after he “failed to cooperate in the on-going investigations".

    Moneycontrol News
    September 07, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
    Former NSE chief Ravi Narain

    Former NSE chief Ravi Narain

    Former National Stock Exchange chief Ravi Narain, who was arrested yesterday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), will be produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court today, according to news reports.

    The anti-money laundering agency had registered a case against Narain, along with former NSE chief Chitra Ramakrishna and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on July 14.

    Also Read | Former NSE chief Ravi Narain arrested in co-location case

    According to reports, Narain was placed under arrest after he “failed to cooperate in the on-going investigations".

    iSec Services Pvt Ltd was hired for assessing cyber vulnerabilities, the CBI has said that the entity was used to snoop on employees, the reports said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The contract was awarded to iSec for system audit of brokerages, including those accused of preferential access.

    Narain's arrest comes a week after ED's Special Public Prosecutor NK Matta told a Delhi court that he, along with other accused, conspired to cheat NSE and its employees. They engaged with iSEC Services Pvt Ltd - the firm linked to Pandey - for illegal interception of phone calls of the exchange's employees in the guise of periodic study of cyber vulnerabilities of NSE, Matta was reported as saying before the bench by news agency PTI.

    The ED action against Narain was preceded by the arrest of Ramakrishna, who was first held by the agency on March 6 in the co-location case, and was later arrested by the CBI on July 14 in the phone-tapping case.

    Also Read | Explainer: All you need to know about the NSE colocation case

    The co-location scam, in which both are listed as accused, refers to the case in which the then NSE brass are accused of providing a bunch of high frequency traders unfair access to speed up algorithmic trading.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #National Stock Exchange (NSE) #NSE co-location case #PMLA court #Ravi Narain
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 09:16 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.