App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's rises 6% on cancer drug launch, EIR from USFDA for Telangana facility

The company's cancer product is a formulation of Dasatinib that is bioequivalent to the innovator brand, the company said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Dr Reddy
Dr Reddy
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories gained 6.5 percent intraday on April 13 after the company launched blood cancer drug Invista in the country and received Establishment Inspection Report from the US health regulator for Telangana facility.

The company's cancer product is a formulation of Dasatinib that is bioequivalent to the innovator brand, the company said in a statement.

Patent on Dasatinib is owned by Bristol-Myers-Squibb. The Indian patent has expired on April 12, 2020.

Close

Invista, which is available in strengths of 50, 70 and 100 mg tablets, is indicated for the treatment of primarily Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML). CML is a type of blood-cell cancer that begins in the bone marrow.

related news

In addition, Dr Reddy's received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration, for API manufacturing plant 5 at Miryalaguda, Telangana.

It indicated that the USFDA closed the audit. "And the inspection classification of this facility is determined as 'Voluntary Action Indicated' (VAI)," company said in its BSE filing. (with inputs from PTI)

The stock was trading at Rs 3,810, up Rs 191.85 or 5.30 percent on the BSE at 1253 hours IST.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 01:12 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Dr Reddys Laboratories

most popular

RBI MPC minutes: Coronavirus’ ‘danse macabre’ warrants monetary policy to assume an ‘avant garde’ role

RBI MPC minutes: Coronavirus’ ‘danse macabre’ warrants monetary policy to assume an ‘avant garde’ role

World Bank sees FY21 India growth at 1.5-2.85% - slowest since economic reforms three decades back

World Bank sees FY21 India growth at 1.5-2.85% - slowest since economic reforms three decades back

Coronavirus lockdown | India plans to resume some manufacturing after April 15: Sources

Coronavirus lockdown | India plans to resume some manufacturing after April 15: Sources

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.