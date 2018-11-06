App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Diwali picks: Aurobindo Pharma and Axis Bank among top buys for next 1 year

The level of 10,750 would prove a stiff a resistance and if we can stay above these levels, this market could go back to 11,350 and thereafter to its high of 11,760, says Manish Hathiramani of manishhathiramani.com.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Manish Hathiramani

On the weekly chart, Nifty has taken good support at 10,000. This level is a tad shy of its previous intermediate low of 9,951 which was made on March 23, 2018. It has now become a very strong base for the market and should we puncture it, we may see a fall to the levels of 9,000.

The level of 10,750 would prove a stiff a resistance and if we can stay above these levels, this market could go back to 11,350 and thereafter to its high of 11,760. Either way, we have large moves coming for this market.

Here are the three top stock trading ideas until Diwali 2019 which can give good returns:

Manish Hathiramani
Manish Hathiramani
Proprietary Trader & Technical Analyst|Deen Dayal Investments

Aurobindo Pharma: Buy | Target: Rs 970 | Stop loss: Rs 585 | Return: 24 percent

The level of Rs 530-550 is a good base for this stock. We also notice an inclining volume pattern on the upside which is a bullish signal. The overall structure looks robust for this stock to move higher to Rs 850 and then towards Rs 970.

Aurobindo Pharma recently tested its short-term support of Rs 710 and has bounced smartly from those levels.

Ambuja Cements: Buy | Target: Rs 250 | Stop loss: Rs 185 | Return: 21 percent

The stock is currently trading above its daily and weekly resistance levels of about Rs 200. If we can sustain this momentum, Ambuja Cements can achieve a target of Rs 250. The risk to reward ratio is also very promising.

Axis Bank: Buy | Target: Rs 750 | Stop loss: Rs 550 | Return: 20 percent

This would be among the few banking stocks which seem to be showing nascent stages of a breakout. If the stock continues to trade above Rs 615, it is ideally above the weekly resistance levels which would be a good sign for the stock to be in an impulsive bullish trend and continue its trend northwards.

The author is the proprietary trader, technical analyst and owner of manishhathiramani.com.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 09:58 am

tags #Business #Diwali picks #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #markets #Nifty #Samvat 2075 #Stocks Views

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.