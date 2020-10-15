DAILY VOICE | Market has not priced in possibility of second wave of coronavirus cases: Unmesh Sharma of HDFC Securities

We believe the market has not priced in the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus cases or that this could be pent-up demand which plateaus out early next year. Our base case is that the market will wait for this evidence before the next large leg up, Unmesh Sharma, Head- Institutional Equities, HDFC Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) Economy is showing signs of green shoots and that is one big factor which is supporting the sentiment in addition to the positive global cues. Investors await news on stimulus from US and Indian govt. ahead of the festival season. Do you think this will cement record highs by Diwali?

A) Indeed the economy is showing green shoots. The data released since September has been encouraging. More importantly, anecdotes and commentary from the management teams of India Inc. seem to suggest a strong sequential recovery.

This has been a tad quicker than our expectations. The outlook on festive season sales also seems positive.

Needless to say, this has reflected in the stock valuations along with the fact that global central banks seem to have under-written the availability of liquidity.

At HSIE, we are encouraged to see this, indeed some of our earnings estimates reflect this. However, we think that markets and expectations may be going ahead of themselves.

Do recall that this time last year was quite weak and this low-base effect could last for another couple of quarters. In the near term, this could lead to markets testing previous highs.

A sideways consolidation with a slight negative bias would be our base case once the festive season euphoria is over and the US elections are behind us.