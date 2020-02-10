D-Street Talk | 'Investors should allocate some funds to banks, infra, cement, metals and FMCG'

The market might not have liked Budget 2020, but from a long-term perspective it is a promising one, said Ritesh Asher – Chief Strategy Officer at KIFS Trade Capital in a special podcast with Moneycontrol.

In the short term, it was neutral primarily because of the heightened expectations from the finance ministry, he added. From a portfolio perspective, banking, infra, metals, cement, and FMCG are five sectors that are likely to outperform the benchmark index, Asher continued.

In terms of sectoral allocation, investors should allocate 20 percent towards private banking, and 20 percent in metals, 20 percent in cement, 20 percent in infra, and the rest in FMCG.

Asher added that when the expenditure towards infra is positive it will also benefit cement and metals. As a house, we recommend investors to allocate some part of their equity portfolio towards banking, infra, cement, metals, and FMCG.

