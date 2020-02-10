App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Talk | 'Investors should allocate some funds to banks, infra, cement, metals and FMCG'

In terms of sectoral allocations, investors should set aside 20 percent towards private banking, and 20 percent in metals, 20 percent in cement, 20 percent in infra, and the rest in FMCG.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

The market might not have liked Budget 2020, but from a long-term perspective it is a promising one, said Ritesh Asher – Chief Strategy Officer at KIFS Trade Capital in a special podcast with Moneycontrol.

In the short term, it was neutral primarily because of the heightened expectations from the finance ministry, he added. From a portfolio perspective, banking, infra, metals, cement, and FMCG are five sectors that are likely to outperform the benchmark index, Asher continued.

In terms of sectoral allocation, investors should allocate 20 percent towards private banking, and 20 percent in metals, 20 percent in cement, 20 percent in infra, and the rest in FMCG.

Asher added that when the expenditure towards infra is positive it will also benefit cement and metals. As a house, we recommend investors to allocate some part of their equity portfolio towards banking, infra, cement, metals, and FMCG.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 04:59 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #D-Street Talk #MARKET OUTLOOK #Podcast #Ritesh asher

