D-Street Buzz: Realty stocks gain with Unitech up 5%; HUL, ITC shed 1-2%, Biocon at new 52-week high

Weakness has again gripped the Indian stock market this Wednesday afternoon with the Nifty50 is up down 33 points and is trading at 11,034 while the Sensex is trading lower by 144 point at 36,507.

At 12:10 hrs, Nifty realty is the outperforming sector, up over 1.5 percent led by Unitech which jumped 5 percent followed by Godrej Properties and HDIL which added 3 percent each. The other gainers include Oberoi Realty, DLF and Sobha.

The auto index is down 1 percent dragged by Motherson Sumi Systems which fell 4 percent, Bosch and Tata Motors are down 3 percent each followed by TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Ashok Leyland.

However, Bank Nifty is trading in the green as HDFC Bank gained 1 percent while YES Bank, IDFC Bank and RBL Bank are the other gainers.

The FMCG index is down 1 percent dragged by ITC which shed 2 percent while Hindustan Unilever is down 1 percent. Tata Global Beverage, Britannia Industries and Godrej Industries are the other losers.

IT stocks are also in the red with loses from KPIT Tech which is down 8 percent followed by Mindtree, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi and Wipro.

From the BSE smallcap space, Hathway Cable, IL&FS Investments, LT Foods, Centrum Capital and Arshiya are the top gainers.

The top NSE gainers include names like Indiabulls Housing Finance which jumped 7 percent while YES Bank, UPL, Titan Company and GAIL India are the other gainers.

The top NSE losers are ITC, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, State Bank of India and Power Grid.

The most active stocks are DHFL, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC Bank and HDFC.

The top gainers from BSE are Swastika, Crest Ventures, Choksi Laboratories, IZMO and Bharat Electronics.

Biocon, Divis Labs and Monnet Ispat are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 152 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software Services, Dish TV, Finolex Cables, Jet Airways, MEP Infra, Rolta India, Suzlon Energy and Vakrangee among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 946 stocks advancing, 744 declining and 359 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1222 stocks advanced, 1113 declined and 134 remained unchanged.