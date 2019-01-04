App
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT underperforms with Infosys, TCS down 1% each; Vedanta hits new 52-week low

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 669 stocks advancing and 870 declining while 506 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 798 stocks advanced, 892 declined and 97 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Following sell off  in the US markets, the Indian benchmark indices were trading in the red in this Friday morning session with the Nifty50 down 11 points, trading at 10,659 while the Sensex shed 16 points and was trading at 35,491.

Nifty IT underperformed, down 1 percent dragged by Mindtree, KPIT Tech, Tata Elxsi, Tech Mahindra and TCS.

From the auto space, the top gainers were Tata Motors which jumped 2 percent foolowed by Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Motherson Sumi and TVS Motor Company.

Selective FMCG stocks were up led by Colgate, GSK Consumer, Godrej Industries, HUL, ITC, Marico and Tata Global Beverage.

The top gainers from NSE include Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, NTPC and Indian Oil Corporation while the top losers included Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank and HCL Tech.

The most active stocks were Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, BEML and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

SMS Lifesciences have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

35 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like ABG Shipyard, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Gateway Distriparks, Rolta India, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 669 stocks advancing and 870 declining while 506 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 798 stocks advanced, 892 declined and 97 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Jan 4, 2019 10:10 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Infosys #Market Cues #RIL #TCS

