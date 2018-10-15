D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT, pharma outperform led by KPIT Tech, Dr Reddy's Labs; auto drags

The Indian benchmark indices are trading in the red this Monday morning with the Nifty50 down 25 points, trading at 10,446 while the Sensex shed 47 points at 34,685.

Nifty IT is outperforming, up over 1 percent led by KPIT Tech, Mindtree, Tata Elxsi, Tech Mahindra and Infosys.

Pharma stocks are also buzzing led by Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin and Sun Pharma.

The auto index shed 1 percent dragged by Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company.

Oil & gas stocks are under pressure as international crude oil prices gained on the back of tensions between US and Saudi Arabia.

The top losers include GAIL India, BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation. Reliance Industries on the other hand is up 1 percent in this morning session.

From the BSE midcap space, NATCO Pharma, Biocon, Mphasis, Edelweiss Financial and AB Fashion and Retail are the top gainers.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include BPL, Uttam Sugar, DCM Shriram and Dalmia Bharat Sugar.

The top gainers from NSE include Dr Reddy's Labs, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Cipla, Sun Pharma and ITC.

The top losers include HPCL, GAIL India, Hindustan Unilever, BPCL and IOC.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, TCS and Maruti Suzuki.

41 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Kwality, Pincon Spirit and The South Indian Bank among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 887 stocks advancing, 680 declining and 484 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1035 stocks advanced, 717 declined and 84 remained unchanged.

