you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Midcap stocks rise led by JSPL, Prestige Estates; HDFC, NIIT Tech hit 52-week high

The most active stocks are HDFC, Tata Steel, TCS, Reliance Industries and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
This year was an eventful one for the markets as they saw touched record highs multiple times. Major events that shaped the market this year include the comeback of Narendra Modi as the prime minister, the 2019 Union Budget and the Finance Ministry's decision to cut corporate tax rates. The market witnessed a bull run after these events, which ultimately helped it end the year at an all-time high. Despite the market rally, the bull run of 2019 has been termed as one of the most-hated rallies as it witnessed several downs as well. Read on to know the worst intraday shocks felt by the Sensex as of December 13. (Image: Moneycontrol)

The Indian stock market continues trading on a handsome note with Sensex and Bank Nifty hitting new record highs. Sensex is up 328.44 points or 0.8 percent at 41267.16, while the Nifty gained 89.50 points and is trading at 12143.50.

Metal along with IT stocks are the top gainers with the indices up 1-2 percent in this last hour of trade.

The top gainers includes JSPL, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Hindustan Copper and NALCO.

The top IT performers are NIIT Tech which jumped close to 9 percent followed by Just Dial, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Mindtree and HCL Tech.

The top gainers from the BSE midcap space include JSPL, Prestige Estates, Aditya Birla Fashion, GMR Infra and Cummins India while the top losers are Whirlpool, MRPL, Torrent Pharma, Corporation Bank and Indian Bank.

The top gainers from the BSE smallcap space include Federal Mogul which zoomed 20 percent followed by Multibase India, Kotle Patil Developers, Orient Paper and Man Industries. Paper stocks gained as media reports indicated there could be incentive in Budget 2020 to boost the industry.

The top gainers from the Nifty index are Tata Steel, Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel while the top losers include GAIL India, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, UPL and Titan Company.

The most active stocks are HDFC, Tata Steel, TCS, Reliance Industries and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

About 1282 shares have advanced, 1035 shares declined, and 176 shares are unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 03:07 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #Sensex

