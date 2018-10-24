D-Street Buzz: Midcap index in green led by M&M Financial; Bajaj Auto down 4%, RIL drags

The Indian benchmark indices have made a U-turn and turned negative in this afternoon session with the Nifty50 down 1 point, trading at 10,145 while the Sensex is down 50 points at 33,797.

The Nifty midcap index is up half a percent led by Apollo Tyres, Berger Paints, Castrol, Cholamandalam Investment, Cummins India, M&M Financial and IGL.

Nifty realty is the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent led by Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty, Sobha and Indiabulls Real Estate.

Nifty energy shed close to a percent with loses from Reliance Industries which is down 1.5 percent in this afternoon session.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are IIFL Holdings, M&M Financial Services and Oberoi Realty while the top losers include Bayer Corp, Edelweiss Financial and Oracle Financial Services.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include SMPL Infra, Can Fin Homes and Tata Metaliks.

The top gainers from NSE include Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil Corporation and Asian Paints.

The top losers include Bajaj Auto, YES Bank, Grasim Industries, Adani Ports and NTPC.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, YES Bank and Reliance Industries.

147 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Adlabs Entertainment, Bombay Dyeing, Essel Propack, Grasim Industries, Hatsun Agro, Jaiprakash Power, Kwality, Siti Networks, Unitech and Zee Media among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 824 stocks advancing, 885 declining and 348 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1139 stocks advanced, 1346 declined and 123 remained unchanged.

