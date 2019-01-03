App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: JSPL slides 7% as Nifty Metal underperforms; M&M, Tech Mahindra down 3% each

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 577 stocks advancing and 1093 declining while 390 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 904 stocks advanced, 1529 declined and 164 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices have extended the earlier loses in this Thursday afternoon session with the Nifty50 down 120 points, trading at 10,672 while the Sensex shed 351 points and was trading at 35,540.

Nifty Metal along with the Media index were underperforming, down 2 percent each dragged by JSPL which fell 7 percent followed by JSW Steel, NMDC, Coal India, Hindustan Copper, Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel.

From the media space, the top losers were PVR, Sun TV Network, Zee Entertainment, Dish TV and INOX Leisure.

From the auto space, the top losers were Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bosch, Hero MotoCorp and Motherson Sumi Systems.

related news

The top gainers from NSE include Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and HCL Tech while the top losers included Eicher Motors, HPCL, Mahindra & Mahindra, IOC and ONGC.

The most active stocks were Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

JSW Holdings, SMS Lifesciences and Tube Investments have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

40 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Tata Steel, Arrow Textiles, Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Rolta India and SRS among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 577 stocks advancing and 1093 declining while 390 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 904 stocks advanced, 1529 declined and 164 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 02:36 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Eicher Motors #HDFC Bank #Hindustan Unilever #JSPL #JSW Steel #Mahindra & Mahindra #Market Cues #PVR #Reliance Industries

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.