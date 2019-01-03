D-Street Buzz: JSPL slides 7% as Nifty Metal underperforms; M&M, Tech Mahindra down 3% each

The Indian benchmark indices have extended the earlier loses in this Thursday afternoon session with the Nifty50 down 120 points, trading at 10,672 while the Sensex shed 351 points and was trading at 35,540.

Nifty Metal along with the Media index were underperforming, down 2 percent each dragged by JSPL which fell 7 percent followed by JSW Steel, NMDC, Coal India, Hindustan Copper, Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel.

From the media space, the top losers were PVR, Sun TV Network, Zee Entertainment, Dish TV and INOX Leisure.

From the auto space, the top losers were Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bosch, Hero MotoCorp and Motherson Sumi Systems.

The top gainers from NSE include Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and HCL Tech while the top losers included Eicher Motors, HPCL, Mahindra & Mahindra, IOC and ONGC.

The most active stocks were Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

JSW Holdings, SMS Lifesciences and Tube Investments have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

40 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Tata Steel, Arrow Textiles, Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Rolta India and SRS among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 577 stocks advancing and 1093 declining while 390 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 904 stocks advanced, 1529 declined and 164 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.