you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 10, 2019 03:41 PM IST

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,500 for 1st time since May 17, Sensex loses 174 pts

All sectoral indices ended in the red. Auto, PSU Bank, Metal and Realty indices lost over a percent each.

highlights

  • Jul 10, 03:38 PM (IST)

    Market Closing

    Benchmark indices ended volatile session sharply lower with the Nifty falling below 11,500 at close for first time since May 17 this year.

    The BSE Sensex was down 173.78 points at 38,557.04 and the Nifty50 fell 57 points to 11,498.90.

    The market breadth remained in favour of bears as about three shares declined for every two shares rising on the BSE.

    Nifty Midcap, Auto, Metal, PSU Bank and Realty indices slipped a percent each.

    Gainers & Losers among Sensex 30 stocks

    Market Closing Benchmark indices ended volatile session sharply lower with the Nifty falling below 11,500 at close for first time since May 17 this year. The BSE Sensex was down 173.78 points at 38,557.04 and the Nifty50 fell 57 points to 11,498.90. The market breadth remained in favour of bears as about three shares declined for every two shares rising on the BSE. Nifty Midcap, Auto, Metal, PSU Bank and Realty indices slipped a percent each.
  • Jul 10, 03:30 PM (IST)

    Director Resigns

    Jaiprakash Associates said C P Jain resigned as an Independent Director of the company.

  • Jul 10, 03:24 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 03:15 PM (IST)

    Cupid Ltd has acquired “Cupid Angel” Trade Mark from the US Patent and Trademark Office

    "It is exciting news for Cupid as it would help us to promote and market our Cupid Female Condoms in the US,” said Om Garg, CMD of Cupid.

  • Jul 10, 03:09 PM (IST)

    Market Update

    Benchmark indices are trading in the red with Nifty near 11,500 levels and Sensex down more than 100 points.

    Sensex is down 133.84 points or 0.35 percent at 38596.98, and the Nifty is down 47.00 points or 0.41 percent at 11508.90. About 866 shares have advanced, 1427 shares have declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.

    Yes Bank, Coal India and Sun Pharma are the top gainers, while Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors and Tata Steel are the biggest losers.

    On the sectoral front, all but Pvt bank stocks are trading in the red. Nifty Realty is the biggest loser, down 1.71 percent.       

  • Jul 10, 02:58 PM (IST)

    Jaguar Land Rover Q1FY20 sales

    Tata Motors reported an 11.6 percent decline in JLR's sale at 128,615 units for the quarter ended June 2019. Retail sales for June fell 9.6 percent at 47,060 units, compared to June 2018.

  • Jul 10, 02:50 PM (IST)

    REC in Focus

    Board approved raising up to Rs 75,000 crore via non-convertible bonds/debentures, company said in its BSE filing.

  • Jul 10, 02:48 PM (IST)

    Cupid Gains 5%

    Cupid said its Cupid Angel Trade Mark has been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

    "It would help us to promote and market our Cupid female condoms in USA," Om Garg, CMD said in a BSE filing.

  • Jul 10, 02:40 PM (IST)

    Just In

    Global research company Gartner cut 2019 IT spending growth to 0.6 percent from 1.1 percent earlier, saying IT spending will remain flat in 2019.

  • Jul 10, 02:35 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 02:32 PM (IST)

    Indian Acrylics Q1 Earnings

    Indian Acrylics said its net profit in quarter ended June 2019 jumped to Rs 10.5 crore compared to Rs 3.5 crore in same period last fiscal.

    Revenue from operations also shot up 38.5 percent to Rs 221.1 crore in Q1, from Rs 159.6 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

  • Jul 10, 02:27 PM (IST)

    Crude Spikes

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by US crude after an industry group reported that US stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating concerns about oversupply amid global trade tensions.

    West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude had climbed 1.94 percent, to $58.95. Brent was up 1.62 percent, at $65.20 a barrel. Source: Reuters.

  • Jul 10, 02:14 PM (IST)

    Himachal Futuristic Communication Gains

    Himachal Futuristic Communication shares gained more than 1 percent intraday after received purchase order from state-owned telecom operator BSNL.

  • Jul 10, 02:05 PM (IST)

    Stake Sale in SJVN

    "The government is aimed to complete strategic sale in SJVN in FY20," reports CNBC-TV18 quoting Cogencis.

  • Jul 10, 01:52 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 01:49 PM (IST)

    Sensex Gainers & Losers

    Among Sensex 30 stocks, 21 stocks traded in the red in afternoon. Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, L&T, Vedanta and Bajaj Finance were biggest losers.

    Among Sensex 30 stocks, 21 stocks traded in the red in afternoon. Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, L&T, Vedanta and Bajaj Finance were biggest losers.
  • Jul 10, 01:44 PM (IST)

    Nifty Bank Rebounds

    Benchmark indices were off their day's low on recovery in banks, FMCG and IT stocks in afternoon.

    The BSE Sensex was down 109.03 points at 38,621.79 and the Nifty50 fell 34.70 points to 11,521.20. 

    About three shares declined for every two shares rising on the BSE.

    Nifty Bank turned higher, rising 0.05 percent to trade at 30,584.20.

  • Jul 10, 01:39 PM (IST)

    KRBL Shares Dip 4%
     
    Shares of basmati rice processing company KRBL fell 3.7 percent intraday after ICRA downgraded credit rating of company's long term bank facilities.

    Company, on July 9 said ICRA revised rating on company's long term bank facilities worth Rs 1,700 crore to AA- (under rating watch with negative implications).

  • Jul 10, 01:29 PM (IST)

    TCS Recognised with an overall positive vendor rating by Gartner lnc

    Tata Consultancy Services said it has been recognised with an overall positive rating in the recent Vendor Ratingl report by Gartner lnc, based on a holistic evaluation covering the company's strategy, product/ service, pricing structure, technology/ methodology, support/ account management and corporate viability.

    TCS reported a revenue of $20.93 billion in FY 2019, growing 11.4 percent in organic, constant currency terms. Growth has been particularly strong in the United Kingdom and in Europe, where it grew 22 percent and 17.8 percent, respectively.

  • Jul 10, 01:17 PM (IST)

    Nifty Gainers and Losers

    Nifty Gainers and Losers
  • Jul 10, 01:13 PM (IST)

    Credit Rating

    CHD Developers said CARE revised rating on company's long term bank facilities to BB+ with stable outlook, from BBB with stable outlook.

  • Jul 10, 12:57 PM (IST)

    Fitch Ratings on Budget 2019

    India's new budget outlined some economic reforms that could support the economy, but its fiscal stance was left broadly unchanged, with no plans for meaningful consolidation, says Fitch Ratings.

    The budget targets a slight narrowing in the fiscal deficit target, to 3.3 percent of GDP, from an estimated 3.4 percent in FY19 and in the FY20 interim budget.

    Fitch thinks the fiscal targets are broadly credible, although projected revenue growth, at 13.5 percent, may prove optimistic as it is based on the government's higher 7.0 percent real GDP growth forecast and disinvestment targets might not be met.

    The rating agency believes off-budget spending is likely to increase due to, for instance, the additional banking-sector recapitalisation, which is equivalent to 0.3 percent of GDP. "This should not affect the deficit, but it will raise the debt level."

  • Jul 10, 12:53 PM (IST)

    Sadak Yojana

    Cabinet is likely to consider approval of Phase 3 of Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting unnamed sources.

    Government plans to build 1.25 lakh km of rural roads under Phase 3 of PMGSY and the estimated cost of implementing Phase 3 of PMGSY in 5 years at Rs 80,250 crore, sources said.

  • Jul 10, 12:48 PM (IST)

    Market Update:

    Benchmark indices extended losses in afternoon with the Sensex falling 197.19 points to 38,533.63 and the Nifty50 declining 59.90 points to 11,496.

    About three shares declined for every two shares rising on the BSE.

  • Jul 10, 12:44 PM (IST)

    IndiGo CEO to Employees

    IndiGo CEO, Ronojoy Dutta told employees that issues between promoters will eventually get sorted out and have nothing to do with the airline.

    "Mission, direction & growth strategy remains unchanged & firmly in place. It is very important that we remain focussed on running a high-performance airline," he said.

  • Jul 10, 12:41 PM (IST)

    PV Sales Drop in 18% in June

    Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined by 17.54 percent to 2,25,732 units in June from 2,73,748 units in the year-ago period.

    Domestic car sales were down 24.97 percent to 1,39,628 units as against 1,83,885 units in June 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Wednesday.

    Motorcycle sales last month declined 9.57 percent to 10,84,598 units as against 11,99,332 units a year earlier.

    Total two-wheeler sales in June declined 11.69 percent to 16,49,477 units compared to 18,67,884 units in the year-ago month. Source: PTI

  • Jul 10, 12:39 PM (IST)

    OBC Cuts MCLR

    State-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) has cut the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points (bps) for various tenors with effect from Thursday.

    MCLR for overnight and one-month loan tenor has been reduced by 10 bps to 8.20 percent and 8.25 percent, respectively.

    Earlier, MCLR for overnight and one-month tenor was 8.30 percent and 8.35 percent, respectively.

  • Jul 10, 12:37 PM (IST)

    Ingersoll Rand's CFO Resigned

    Company said Vikas Goel, Chief Financial Officer of the company has voluntarily resigned from the services.

    The board will appoint his successor in due course and intimate the stock exchanges of the same, it added.

