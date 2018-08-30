Citi maintains neutral stance on Pidilite with a target of Rs 1,216

Citi has maintained a neutral stance on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 1,216. The global financial services firm sees a potential upside of 6 percent.

The stock has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,151.50 and an intraday low of Rs 1,135.35.

The firm added that the company will be prioritizing growth over margins. It expects margin to be in the band of 20-24 percent.

It also observed that GST-related gains have been muted so far. Going forward, it is expecting next six months to be crucial for gauging inherent demand.

At 15:06 hrs Pidilite Industries was quoting at Rs 1,135.45, down Rs 15.15, or 1.32 percent, on the BSE.