App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citi maintains neutral stance on Pidilite with a target of Rs 1,216

The firm added that the company will be prioritizing growth over margins. It expects margin to be in the band of 20-24 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Citi has maintained a neutral stance on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 1,216. The global financial services firm sees a potential upside of 6 percent.

The stock has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,151.50 and an intraday low of Rs 1,135.35.

The firm added that the company will be prioritizing growth over margins. It expects margin to be in the band of 20-24 percent.

It also observed that GST-related gains have been muted so far. Going forward, it is expecting next six months to be crucial for gauging inherent demand.

At 15:06 hrs Pidilite Industries was quoting at Rs 1,135.45, down Rs 15.15, or 1.32 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 03:09 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.