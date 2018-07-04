Capital First gains 1.6% ahead of board meet to approve private placement of NCDs

Moenycontrol News

Capital First share price gained 1.6 percent the intraday session on Wednesday ahead of company's board meeting next week to approve private placement of non-convertible debentures.

The company informed exchanges that the meeting of the Debenture Committee will be held on July 9 to consider and approve the private placement of rated, listed, secured / unsecured / subordinate / perpetual, redeemable non-convertible securities in the nature of debentures.

These non-convertible securities will be listed on the Debt Market segment of National Stock Exchange of India Limited, it said.

The share price has touched an intraday high of Rs 525.45 and an intraday low of Rs 515.90.

At 13:17 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 517.85, up Rs 0.60, or 0.12 percent.