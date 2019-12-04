Buy or Sell | Midcaps may participate in next leg of upmove

Due to weak cues, the benchmark indices continued a downward trend for the third consecutive session on December 3.BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also registered a 0.95 percent and 0.74 percent fall, respectively.

In this episode of Buy or Sell, Ruchit Jain, Technical Analyst at Angel Broking talks about the crucial support levels to watch out for along with the broader market trends. He is expecting the midcap space to participate in the next leg of upmove.

