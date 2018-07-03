App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys, target Rs 1450: Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be bought at current level and on dips towards Rs 1,320 with a stop loss below Rs 1,290 and a target of Rs 1,450 levels, says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Ashish Chaturmohta

Infosys has seen a base formation between the levels of Rs 1,280 and Rs 900 over a period of two years. Last week, the price saw a breakout from this consolidation and hit a new high of Rs 1,340 in Monday’s session.

Typically, the stock breaking out at all-time highs continue to see new highs in the near future as well. The stock is taking support at its 21-days moving average and then started trending higher.

The price has also given a breakout from Bollinger band with the expansion of band and closed above the upper band. Thus, the stock can be bought at current level and on dips towards Rs 1,320 with a stop loss below Rs 1,290 and a target of Rs 1,450 levels.

Disclaimer: The author is Head Technical and Derivatives, Sanctum Wealth Management. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 09:21 am

tags #Stocks Views

