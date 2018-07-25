Buy Dr Lal PathLabs, target Rs 1015: Aditya Agarwala

YES Securities

On the daily chart, Dr Lal PathLabs is on the verge of a breakout from a channel pattern suggesting bullishness building up in the stock.

Further, the stock has taken support at multiple moving averages affirming strength dominant. RSI has turned upwards after forming a positive divergence indicating that the downtrend is losing steam.

The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 925-930 for the target of Rs 985-1,015, keeping a stop loss below Rs 885.

