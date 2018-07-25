App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dr Lal PathLabs, target Rs 1015: Aditya Agarwala

The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 925-930 for the target of Rs 985-1,015, keeping a stop loss below Rs 885.

Aditya Agarwala
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aditya Agarwala

YES Securities

On the daily chart, Dr Lal PathLabs is on the verge of a breakout from a channel pattern suggesting bullishness building up in the stock.

Further, the stock has taken support at multiple moving averages affirming strength dominant. RSI has turned upwards after forming a positive divergence indicating that the downtrend is losing steam.

The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 925-930 for the target of Rs 985-1,015, keeping a stop loss below Rs 885.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 11:17 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.