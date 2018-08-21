Buy Amara Raja Batteries, target Rs 980: Nandish Shah

HDFC Securities

Amara Raja Batteries has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the weekly chart, adjoining the high of the week ending September 9, 2016, October 7, 2016 and May 11, 2018 by closing above the Rs 875 levels with higher volumes.

The stock price has also given a breakout on the daily chart on Monday by closing above the previous resistance level of Rs 887 to close at 52 week high.

The momentum indicators and Oscillators like RSI and MACD are showing strength in the stock for the short to medium-term. Therefore, we recommend buying Amara Raja Batteries for the upside target of Rs 980 and keeping a stop loss placed below Rs 845.

