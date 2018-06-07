Buy ACC, target Rs 1450: Achin Goel

Achin Goel

On the daily chart, ACC formed an engulfing pattern which suggests waning bearishness among the traders. The stock price has formed a double bottom around Rs 1,265 and moved up a bit.

In addition, positive divergence is visible in the momentum indicator RSI (14) on the daily chart. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1,310-1,316 for the target of Rs 1,450 and a stop loss below Rs 1,249.

: The author is Head of Wealth Management and Financial Planning, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.