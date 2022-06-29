English
    Bulk Deals | Promoters offload 2% stake in MTAR Technologies

    MTAR has seen a formation of Bearish Belt Hold kind of pattern on the daily charts, with much above average volumes. In previous session, it was down 4 percent.

    June 29, 2022
     
     
    Promoters have offloaded 1.95 percent equity stake in defence company MTAR Technologies via open market transactions on June 29. The stock fell 7.7 percent to close at Rs 1,245.15 on the NSE on Wednesday.

    Promoters - Dwaram Anitha Reddy & Usha Reddy Chigarapalli have sold 2 lakh shares each at an average price of Rs 1,250 per share, and another promoter Kavitha Reddy Gangapatnam sold 2 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,251.81 per share, as per bulk deals data. Promoters' shareholding as of March 2022 was 50.26 percent in MTAR.

    However, Segantii India Mauritius acquired 3 lakh equity shares in MTAR at an average price of Rs 1,249.74 per share, and HDFC Multi Cap Fund bought 2 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,250 per share.

    MTAR has seen a formation of Bearish Belt Hold kind of pattern on the daily charts, with much above average volumes. In previous session, it was down 4 percent.

    Among other deals, Smallcap World Fund Inc sold 25 lakh equity shares in Hikal at an average price of Rs 249.02 per share. The stock was down 2.5 percent to close at Rs 249.

    Smallcap World Fund Inc had held 42.8 lakh shares or 3.47 percent stake in Hikal as of March 2022.

    Aegis Investment Fund PCC bought 1,89,376 shares in Roto Pumps at an average price of Rs 499.15 per share. However, Nand Kishore Gupta HUF and Harish Chandra Gupta HUF sold 1.25 lakh shares each at an average price of Rs 500 per share. The stock was up 5.8 percent at Rs 501.3.

