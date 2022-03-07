Bulk Deals | Kedaara-owned Karakoram offloads 7% stake in Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

live bse live

India-focussed private equity firm Kedaara-owned Karakoram has sold 7.1 percent equity stake in diagnostic chain Vijaya Diagnostic Centre via open market transactions on March 7.

Investor Karakoram has offloaded total 72,94,115 equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 425.75 per share, as per the bulk deals data.

At the end of December 2021, Karakoram held 9.64 percent shareholding or 98.29 lakh shares in Vijaya Diagnostic Centre.

However, the 95 percent of shares sold by Karakoram has been bought by three investors AL Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC, Destinations International EQ Fund, and Wasatch Advisors Inc.

AL Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC acquired 20,35,857 equity shares, Destinations International EQ Fund A Series of Brinker Capital Destinations Trust bought 8,94,610 equity shares, and Wasatch Advisors Inc through its funds - Wasatch Emerging India Fund and Wasatch International Opportunities Fund - purchased 40.1 lakh equity shares in Vijaya Diagnostic. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 425.75 per share.