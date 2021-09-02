MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | Kaveri Seed Company buys 3.19 lakh shares of itself, DRT sells 1.1 lakh shares in McDowell Holdings

Kaveri Seed Company gained 3 percent. Promoter and promoter group in total held 55.52 percent shareholding in the company.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 09:15 PM IST
 
 
Agriculture company Kaveri Seed Company has acquired 3,19,144 equity shares of itself (or 0.52 percent stake) at Rs 583.78 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on September 2.

The stock gained 3 percent. Promoter and promoter group in total held 55.52 percent shareholding in the company.

Recovery Officer I DRT (Debt Recovery Tribunal) II sold 1,10,561 equity shares in McDowell Holdings at Rs 37.75 per share on the NSE.

Earlier in August, Debt Recovery Tribunal had sold 88,458 equity shares in the company at Rs 42.84 per share. The stock was down nearly a percent today.

Among other deals, Ashmavir Financial Consultants acquired 1.5 lakh equity shares in CMM Infraprojects at Rs 15.95 per share, and Radhika Dubash bought 90,000 equity shares in GSS Infotech at Rs 73 per share on the NSE.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Kaveri Seed Company #Market Edge #Mcdowell Holdings
first published: Sep 2, 2021 09:15 pm

