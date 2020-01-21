App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: Govt may not need to borrow much more than expected; here’s why

Infra, agriculture, rural economy, automobiles, Make-in-India thrust, more on ease of doing business, employment generation thrust could gain focus from the Budget.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Govt may not need to borrow much more than the expected borrowings and that the international rating agencies could refrain from threat of downgrades, but damage to growth momentum could take time to reverse, Deepak Jasani, Head – Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:

Close

What are your expectations from the upcoming Budget?

Deepak Jasani
Deepak Jasani
Head of Retail Research|HDFC Securities

The Budget 2020 will be a crucial policy event with the market focus on potential near-term demand-booster from the government and the contours of fiscal deficit arithmetic.

This will also impact FPI flows that have been good in 2019 based on emerging market (EM) allocations and India’s relative attractiveness in that.

FM Sitharaman's primary task entails reviving the India's economy, which has witnessed a number of decade-lows in 2019 with the latest official GDP growth estimate slipping to its lowest in 11 years.

The government has announced a cut back in expenditure in Q4 which could perhaps weigh on the growth in FY20.

Expectations:

Raising tax slabs for non-corporate taxpayers –although it affects only 6% of the population, will put more money in the hands of consumers.

Raising exemptions for house buyers.

Something like UBI (Universal Basic Income), DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), extend PM-KISAN  -this may help to sustainably raise consumption levels.

Ramp up efforts to boost manufacturing, infrastructure and construction sectors.

Out-of-the-box thinking is required but the chances of this coming are limited.

We feel there are no real magic short-term bullets. We feel that the Budget should not aim to do too many surprising things.

The FM could focus on implementing sustainable privatisation, cutting personal income tax rates, and modernising India’s antediluvian agriculture, land and labour laws, though, given the recent reverses, the state subjects of land and labour may be a bit difficult to implement.

Do you think the government will be able to meet its fiscal deficit target?

While a number of factors could result in fiscal deficit crossing the estimates by a wide margin including low nominal GDP growth, low tax collections (both direct and GST), the shortfall in divestment revenues; some other compensating factors may result in the fiscal deficit not rising too much as compared to the estimates.

Expenditure cut in Q4 itself could save a lot of money for the Govt though its effect on growth could be negative. RBI’s surplus transfer to GoI of Rs 58,000 crore (0.3% of GDP), over and above the budgeted, Rs 90,000 crore could also help bridging the gap.

The best that GoI can do is to limit Fiscal Deficit to 3.8 percent using up the 0.5 percent buffer that the Committee to Review Fiscal Discipline rules has recommended.

However, we feel that the actual fiscal deficit could come in at 3.5-3.7% vs the 3.3% estimated as per the Budget.

This will mean that govt may not need to borrow much more than the expected borrowings and that the international rating agencies could refrain from the threat of downgrades. However, damage to the growth momentum could take time to reverse.

Which are the sectors that are likely to hog the limelight in this Budget 2020 and why?

The usual Infra, agriculture, rural economy, automobiles, Make-in-India thrust, more on ease of doing business,  employment generation thrust could gain focus from the Budget.

What are the expectations from Budget 2020 from investors or market perspective?

Investors could look forward to the abolition of LTCG on equities, rationalisation of DDT/buyback provisions, a higher deduction for home buyers, savings, and raising the tax slabs for non-corporate assesses.

Do you think infrastructure could turn out to be a strong beneficiary in the upcoming Budget?

A) Yes, however, one will have to see as to what is the incremental funds allocated to infra (other than the normal allocations year after year) given the fiscal situation and whether and to what extent listed companies could benefit out of such announcements.

The govt struggled to meet the divestment target in FY20. What are the estimates you are factoring in for the next fiscal?

Although, the GoI may miss the FY20 divestment target of Rs. 1.05 lakh cr, it could still maintain a similar or higher divestment target for FY21 as the chances of strategic divestment of BPCL, Air India, Concor getting completed in that year are bright.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 12:44 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Deepak Jasani #fiscal deficit #HDFC Securities #interview

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.