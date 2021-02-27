Broader market outperforms in a sombre week; 78 smallcap stocks rose 10-70%

A week that was dominated by bears saw benchmark indices closing below crucial support levels. The S&P BSE Sensex closed below its crucial support placed at 50,000 while the Nifty50 also ended below 14,600 levels while. However, the broader market outperformed. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 3.5 percent while the Nifty50 was down 3.02 percent for the week ended February 26. In comparison, the S&P BSE Midcap index fell 0.28 percent, while the S&P BSE Smallcap index closed with gains of 1.4 percent for the same period. Investors’ lost more than Rs 3 lakh crore in a week. The average market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies fell from Rs 203.97 lakh crore as of February 19 to Rs 200.81 lakh cr as of February 26, 2021.

As many as 78 stocks in the BSE Smallcap index rose 10-70 percent in the week ended February 26. These include Jaiprakash Associates, Jet Airways, Aban Offshore, Majesco, MMTC, and Hindustan Copper.

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to 6.24 ​ percent​ , its highest since May 13. It ended trading at 6.23​ percent, up 5 basis points on Friday ​, said a Reuters report. ​ ​ ​ One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage. ​ ​A rise in the US Bond yields would also imply

​ interest rates in India are likely to go up ​.