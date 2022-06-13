business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty ends below 15,800, Sensex down 2.7% on back of weak global cues Weak global cues ahead of the Fed meet painted Indian benchmark indices in a sea of red as street awaits CPI data today on a day when the rupee hit a new low. At Close, Sensex was down 1,457 points, and Nifty shed 427 points. All sectoral indices ended in the red with bank, capital goods, auto, metal, IT, realty, PSU Bank, oil & gas indices fell 2-4 percent each.