Bajaj Auto Feb sales dips 10% to 3.54 lakh units

Bajaj Auto reported a 10 percent fall in its February sales numbers, which also remained below Nomura's expectation of 3.82 lakh units.

The company's total sales for February 2020 were at 3,54,913 units.

In the domestic market, the company sold 1,46,876 units of 2-wheelers against 1,86,523 units in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

However, on the exports front 2-wheeler sales jumped 15 percent at 1,63,346 units versus 1,41,462 units in the year-ago month.

The company's commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market were down 38 percent at 21,871 units versus 35,183 units, YoY.

At 09:44 hrs, Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 2,937.15, up Rs 46.70, or 1.62 percent on the BSE.