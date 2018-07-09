App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AU Small Finance Bank stock falls 7% as pre-IPO lock-in period ends for investors

The stock price rallied 88.5 percent from its issue price of Rs 358 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

AU Small Finance Bank share price fell 6.66 percent intraday on Monday after the pre-IPO lock-in period ended for investors on July 7.

The total of 17 crore shares were under the lock-in period which is one year from the allotment of IPO shares.

It included 9 crore shares of promoters and 8 crore shares of non-promoters.

Lock-in means investors can't sell their shares for a year after investing.

So technically, 8 crore shares have come out of lock-in period, which means investors who holds these shares are free to sell.

The stock price rallied 88.5 percent from its issue price of Rs 358 per share. It had listed at a premium of 48 percent (Rs 530) on July 10, the first day of trading on exchanges.

AU Small Finance Bank had garnered more than Rs 1,900 crore through the IPO that was oversubscribed by 53.6 times.

The bank received licence from the RBI to set up a small finance bank in December 2016 and commenced operations from April in 2017.

At 14:28 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 643.00, down Rs 32.00, or 4.74 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 02:52 pm

tags #AU Small Finance Bank #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.