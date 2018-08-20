Ashish Kacholia offloads 5% stake in Vadilal Industries, stock locked at 20% lower circuit

Investor Ashish Ramchandra Kacholia reduced his equity shareholding in ice cream maker Vadilal Industries on Monday. The stock was locked at 20 percent lower circuit at Rs 588.65 on the BSE.

He sold 3.62 lakh equity shares (3,06,045 shares on NSE and 56,260 shares on BSE) through open market transactions, at a price of Rs 612.18 per share and Rs 604.05 respectively, which stake was worth Rs 22.13 crore.

On the contrary, EQ India Fund bought 48,000 shares of the company at Rs 590.24 per share on the NSE.

As of June 2018, Kacholia held 5,18,432 equity shares (representing 7.21 percent of total paid-up equity) of the company, which after this bulk deals reduced to 1,56,127 shares (2.17 percent of total equity).

Vadilal has reported healthy 31 percent year-on-year growth in June quarter consolidated profit to Rs 32.34 crore but revenue declined 3.44 percent to Rs 229.16 crore YoY.

The company lowered its outstanding debt to Rs 94.4 crore from Rs 102.6 crore a year ago, leading to 14 percent reduction in interest payout.

"Overall, we see 8-10 percent growth in India and strong demand momentum in international business," Rajesh Gandhi, Chairman and Managing Director, Vadilal Industries said, adding total volume growth stood at 9 percent on a like-to-like comparison basis.